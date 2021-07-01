Another blow to the Voting Rights Act

The Supreme Court in Washington on July 1. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Arizona’s voting restrictions. Reporter Amy Gardner discusses what this means for the Voting Rights Act. And Supreme Court reporter Robert Barnes shares how the latest rulings show ideological shifts on the bench.
Reporter David A. Fahrenthold discusses new criminal charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
Why Bill Cosby was released from prison. And why some states are banning lessons on systemic racism.
Wednesday, June 30, 2021