Another blow to the Voting Rights Act

Where voting rights stand after a new court decision. An assessment of a shifting Supreme Court. And the latest legal challenges for Trump’s family business.
Another blow to the Voting Rights Act
The Supreme Court in Washington on July 1. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Arizona’s voting restrictions. Reporter Amy Gardner discusses what this means for the Voting Rights Act. And Supreme Court reporter Robert Barnes shares how the latest rulings show ideological shifts on the bench.

Reporter David A. Fahrenthold discusses new criminal charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
