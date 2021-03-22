Another vaccine on the horizon?

What we know about the AstraZeneca vaccine. And, the fractured relationship between Google and historically Black colleges and universities.
Another vaccine on the horizon?
A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. (Virginia Mayo/AP)
Science reporter Carolyn Y. Johnson breaks down the results of the U.S. trial for the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine — and the vaccine’s challenges.

Google’s failing approach to recruiting historically Black schools helps explain why there are few Black engineers in Big Tech. Reporter Nitasha Tiku says the pipeline for recruiting Black technical talent needs to be reexamined.
