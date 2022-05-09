Facebook
Atul Gawande on why we still need covid funding
Atul Gawande on why we still need covid funding

Today on “Post Reports,” the head of global health at the U.S. Agency for International Development, Atul Gawande, on the state of the pandemic and why global vaccination efforts are at risk.

Monday, May 9, 2022
Atul Gawande on why we still need covid funding
Atul Gawande on a recent trip to Nigeria. (USAID)

Today on the show, we hear from national health reporter Dan Diamond about his interview with  Atul Gawande, who leads global health at USAID and co-chairs the Biden administration’s covid-19 task force. He is also an endocrine surgeon, health-care researcher and writer


Gawande explains his efforts as a Biden administration official to slow the pandemic through global vaccination — and how funding for those efforts are at risk. 


“It isn't enough to just bring a bunch of vaccines on the tarmac and say, ‘Go,’” Gawande says. “We need to support their ability to maintain the cold chain, to have workers who can move out into the rural areas.” Gawande also talks about the state of public health abroad as the war in Ukraine continues.

Loading...
Atul Gawande on a recent trip to Nigeria. (USAID)

