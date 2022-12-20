Baby, it’s covid outside

Facebook
Holidays and winter illnesses go hand in hand. Here's how to prevent the spread.

Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Baby, it’s covid outsideAfter running back inside her Olney, Md., home to get her Christmas list, Alexandra Parks, 6, hands it to Stephen Schreurs, 72, also known as Santa Claus, for him to take it to the elves at the North Pole in December 2020. (Paula Ospina for The Washington Post)

As families face a “tripledemic” of highly contagious respiratory viruses, Post Reports turns to national health reporter Lena Sun to understand the latest on how to stay healthy this holiday season. From effective flu and covid vaccines to DIY air filters, we find out what she has learned to keep viruses at bay, as well as what happened when she pressed a leading health official about the current masking guidance. 


Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in many parts of the country, and this year’s surge in flu is the worst in more than a decade. It’s overwhelming hospitals and leaving many families out sick for weeks. Yet it’s unlikely that mask mandates are coming back anytime soon. And while the uptake of covid booster shots is still very low nationwide, new studies have found that the updated versions can prevent serious illness and deaths, especially among older adults

As families face a “tripledemic” of highly contagious respiratory viruses, Post Reports turns to national health reporter Lena Sun to understand the latest on how to stay healthy this holiday season. From effective flu and covid vaccines to DIY air filters, we find out what she has learned to keep viruses at bay, as well as what happened when she pressed a leading health official about the current masking guidance. 


Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in many parts of the country, and this year’s surge in flu is the worst in more than a decade. It’s overwhelming hospitals and leaving many families out sick for weeks. Yet it’s unlikely that mask mandates are coming back anytime soon. And while the uptake of covid booster shots is still very low nationwide, new studies have found that the updated versions can prevent serious illness and deaths, especially among older adults

