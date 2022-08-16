Facebook
Back to school with a catastrophic teacher shortage
Back to school with a catastrophic teacher shortage

Today on “Post Reports,” why school districts across the country are facing a critical teacher shortage this fall. Plus, we meet some of the covid “super-dodgers.”

Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Back to school with a catastrophic teacher shortage
Back to school with a catastrophic teacher shortageStudents wear masks inside a fourth-grade class in Lynwood, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

As back-to-school season gets into full swing, many schools across the United States are still scrambling to hire teachers.Education reporter Hannah Natanson has been speaking with educators and administrators about why we’ve run out of people who are willing to teach and what this will mean for students.


Then, meet the “super-dodgers” – the people who have never gotten covid-19. After an overwhelming response when she looked for sources, reporter Ellen McCarthy spoke to several people who have impressively avoided the coronavirus – or so they thought.

The cost of peace in Afghanistan

One year ago today, Kabul fell to the Taliban, ending two decades of war and U.S. occupation. Today on Post Reports, we take you to Afghanistan’s Helmand province, where a year of peace hasn’t healed old wounds or brought new opportunities.

Monday, August 15, 2022
The cost of peace in Afghanistan
