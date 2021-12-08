Facebook
Biden ended “Remain in Mexico.” Now it’s back.
Biden ended “Remain in Mexico.” Now it’s back.

Earlier this year, Joe Biden ended the controversial “Remain in Mexico” policy — but a court has now reinstated it. Today, what that means for asylum seekers, who are forced to wait in Mexico for their immigration proceedings.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Biden ended “Remain in Mexico.” Now it’s back.
Biden ended “Remain in Mexico.” Now it’s back.A woman washes her hair while another does laundry Feb. 10 at a migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)

Today on Post Reports, we revisit Nancy, a woman we followed as she fled gang violence in El Salvador and ended up stuck in a border camp in Matamoros, Mexico. Nancy’s story shows how this program affects asylum seekers left in limbo on the U.S. southern border.

