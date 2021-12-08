Biden ended “Remain in Mexico.” Now it’s back.

A woman washes her hair while another does laundry Feb. 10 at a migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)

Today on Post Reports, we revisit Nancy, a woman we followed as she fled gang violence in El Salvador and ended up stuck in a border camp in Matamoros, Mexico. Nancy’s story shows how this program affects asylum seekers left in limbo on the U.S. southern border.