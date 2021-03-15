Biden’s border crisis

The influx of unaccompanied minors at the U.S.-Mexico border. And, medical professionals taking on covid-19 — and misinformation.
Biden’s border crisis
A mother and daughter from Honduras are transported on a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle in Penitas, Tex., on Monday. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)
President Biden plans to send FEMA to help with the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. Immigration enforcement reporter Nick Miroff explains who is arriving at the border and why

Meet the doctors and nurses who fight covid all day at work. Then, they go online and fight misinformation. Wellness reporter Allyson Chiu reports. 
