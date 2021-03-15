Biden’s border crisis

A mother and daughter from Honduras are transported on a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle in Penitas, Tex., on Monday. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)
President Biden plans to send FEMA to help with the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. Immigration enforcement reporter Nick Miroff explains who is arriving at the border and why.
Meet the doctors and nurses who fight covid all day at work. Then, they go online and fight misinformation. Wellness reporter Allyson Chiu reports.
Previous Episode
Reflecting on the anniversary of the pandemic through the eyes of a nurse on the front lines in New York.
Friday, March 12, 2021