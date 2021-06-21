Biden’s Catholicism

President Biden is a lifelong Catholic, but because he supports abortion access, some U.S. bishops believe he shouldn't take Communion. A grim discovery is spurring a reckoning in Canada. Plus, how donating breast milk can help grieving mothers heal.
Biden’s Catholicism
Joe and Jill Biden attend a pre-inauguration Mass on Jan. 20 at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)
U.S. Catholic bishops voted last week to back a measure that would limit Communion for Catholic politicians who support abortion rights, including President Biden. Religion reporter Michelle Boorstein explains the significance of this move and what the controversy says about the state of the Catholic community in the United States.

The remains of 215 Indigenous children were uncovered on the grounds of a former residential school in British Columbia. Amanda Coletta describes the history behind the disturbing discovery and how Indigenous people have been responding to it.

A growing community of women who have stillbirths are donating their breast milk to families in need. Miriam Foley reports.

Previous Episode
The joys and struggle of Juneteenth
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed discusses the meaning and history behind Juneteenth, the holiday that has come to symbolize the end of slavery in the United States.
Friday, June 18, 2021
