Volunteers gather to mark President Biden’s first 100 days in office near the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/DNC)
As President Biden nears 100 days in office, he can say he made good on his promise to speed up the country’s vaccination efforts. But White House reporter Cleve Wootson explains that other issues, such as immigration, haven’t been so easy for him to address.
This week, Iran and the United States engage in another round of indirect negotiations to get the United States back in the Iran nuclear deal. Both countries say they want in, so what’s the holdup? National security reporter Karen DeYoung explains.
Previous Episode
What the initial results of the 2020 Census might mean for the political future of the country. And, how “canceled” went from a Black-culture punchline to a watchword of White grievance.
Tuesday, April 27, 2021