Biden’s first news conference

Biden gives his first news conference as president. The NCAA’s problem with women’s basketball. And how a movie studio gave new life to a box office flop.

Biden gives his first news conference as president. The NCAA’s problem with women’s basketball. And how a movie studio gave new life to a box office flop.

President Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Thursday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

On Thursday, President Biden fielded questions from the press about the immigration surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, whether he wants to kill the filibuster and what he plans to do about the war in Afghanistan. Power Up newsletter author Jacqueline Alemany reports on the president’s first formal grilling from reporters





The National Collegiate Athletic Association says that women’s college basketball does not turn a profit. If that’s true, it’s a result of either incompetence or indifference on the part of the NCAA , says sports columnist Sally Jenkins.