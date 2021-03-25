Biden’s first news conference

President Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Thursday. (Evan Vucci/AP)
On Thursday, President Biden fielded questions from the press about the immigration surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, whether he wants to kill the filibuster and what he plans to do about the war in Afghanistan. Power Up newsletter author Jacqueline Alemany reports on the president’s first formal grilling from reporters.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association says that women’s college basketball does not turn a profit. If that’s true, it’s a result of either incompetence or indifference on the part of the NCAA, says sports columnist Sally Jenkins.
Four years ago, DC Comics’ “Justice League” tanked at the box office. So when fans clamored, years later, for the version initially imagined by its original director, Zack Snyder — a darker, grittier epic of a superhero movie — the studio released it. Comics reporter David Betancourt explains the movement behind the new four-hour “Snyder cut” of “Justice League.”
President Biden is pushing for new gun-control measures after the mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder. Plus, what relaxed rules for art sales mean for the future of museums.
Wednesday, March 24, 2021