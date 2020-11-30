Biden’s play-it-safe, history-making Cabinet

What Joe Biden’s nominees and appointments can tell us about the incoming president’s administration. And, the former head of the CDC on what it will take to get coronavirus vaccines to the masses.
National political reporter Annie Linskey on President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks — including economist Janet Yellen as the first female treasury secretary and an all-female communications team.

Moderna is moving closer to getting the green light for its coronavirus vaccine. But as former CDC director Tom Frieden says, “It’s not vaccines that save lives — it’s vaccination programs.”
Previous Episode
The emotional toll of distance learning
Education reporter Laura Meckler explores the impact of distance learning on young kids’ emotional health and behavior — and what families and caretakers can do to help make a difficult situation better.
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
