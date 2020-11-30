Biden’s play-it-safe, history-making Cabinet

National political reporter Annie Linskey on President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks — including economist Janet Yellen as the first female treasury secretary and an all-female communications team.
Moderna is moving closer to getting the green light for its coronavirus vaccine. But as former CDC director Tom Frieden says, “It’s not vaccines that save lives — it’s vaccination programs.”
Previous Episode
Education reporter Laura Meckler explores the impact of distance learning on young kids’ emotional health and behavior — and what families and caretakers can do to help make a difficult situation better.
Wednesday, November 25, 2020