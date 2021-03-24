Biden’s uphill climb on gun control

President Biden at the White House on Tuesday. (Stefani Reynolds/CNP/Bloomberg News)
Biden is urging Congress to immediately pass stronger gun laws after two mass shootings in less than a week. Reporter Sean Sullivan lays out Biden’s agenda on guns and discusses the challenge he faces in seeing that agenda through.
Museums have begun using the money from art sales to help them survive the pandemic, but critics say that sets a dangerous precedent. Reporter Peggy McGlone explains.
Though mass shootings have happened less often during the pandemic, gun deaths remain high in the U.S. And, an independent panel says the AstraZeneca vaccine trial data is misleading.
Tuesday, March 23, 2021