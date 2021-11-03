Facebook
Big GOP energy
Big GOP energy

In a major upset for Democrats Tuesday, Republican Glenn Youngkin eked out a victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race. Today, we look at the results of that election, and others, to understand the nation one year after the divisive 2020 elections.

Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Big GOP energy
Big GOP energyGlenn Youngkin, governor-elect of Virginia, tosses a basketball after speaking during an election night event in Chantilly, Va., on Nov. 3. (Al Drago/Bloomberg News)

On Tuesday, Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to be elected governor of Virginia since 2009. For Democrats, the race took on new national significance, with many seeing the results as a reflection of where the country stands nearly a year into Joe Biden’s presidency. 


But it wasn’t just Virginians who went to the polls on Tuesday. New Jersey also held a gubernatorial election, and major cities such as Boston and Minneapolis held mayoral elections. National politics reporter Sean Sullivan discusses the implications of Virginia’s elections for both Democrats and Republicans, and examines how other local elections give a snapshot into the division among Democrats when it comes to police reform. 


