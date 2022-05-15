Facebook
Black in Time: The Gilded Age, Bridgerton & Beyond
Black in Time: The Gilded Age, Bridgerton & Beyond

A few weeks ago, Martine Powers appeared on the Black culture podcast “For Colored Nerds” to discuss her love of period dramas and what does and doesn't work as these shows try to be more inclusive in their casting.

Sunday, May 15, 2022
Black in Time: The Gilded Age, Bridgerton & Beyond
Black in Time: The Gilded Age, Bridgerton & Beyond

To hear the rest of Martine’s discussion with Eric Eddings and Brittany Luse, check out “For Colored Nerds” wherever you get your podcasts, and listen to the episode “Black in Time."

