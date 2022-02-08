Facebook
Born in the U.S.A., skiing for China
Born in the U.S.A., skiing for China

What it means for a star American athlete to compete for China in the Beijing Olympics. Plus, how an anonymous Instagram account called “Dear White Staffers” is exposing what it can be like working for lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Born in the U.S.A., skiing for China
Freestyle skier Eileen Gu after winning the women's big-air final at the Beijing Olympics. (Matt Slocum/AP)

Eileen Gu is an American dream of an Olympic athlete. Born and raised in San Francisco, she won gold in the big-air freestyle skiing event and is a favorite in two more events. But she’s not competing for the United States. She’s competing for China. Les Carpenter reports on how Gu’s choice magnifies the ongoing tensions between the United States and China.


﻿An Instagram account called “Dear White Staffers'' has become a safe space for congressional aides to anonymously call out lawmakers and share their experiences. Marianna Sotomayor reports that the account is also galvanizing unionization efforts on the Hill. 

