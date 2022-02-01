Facebook
Boycott or not, the Olympics are big business
Boycott or not, the Olympics are big business

Today on Post Reports, we talk about corporate responsibility — at the Olympics, and in the C-suite. Plus, Wordle gets bought out.

Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Boycott or not, the Olympics are big business
A view of a skiing venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China. (Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The U.S. government may be boycotting the Olympics, but American corporate sponsors aren’t. Global business reporter Jeanne Whalen says, “China is the world's second biggest economy, and for many of these companies, it is one of their biggest markets.” We break down what that means for the diplomatic boycott and its impact. 


A Washington Post review of America's most valuable public companies reveals that Black employees still represent a strikingly small number of top executives — and that the people tapped to boost inclusion often struggle to do so. Business reporter Tracy Jan explains why. 


Plus, one more thing about Wordle — and why the popular online word game being bought by the New York Times feels like the end of an era. 


Have federal student loans? Tell us what you’ve done since the payment freeze. The Washington Post is covering the freeze on federal student loan payments, which was first imposed in March 2020 because of the pandemic. We'd like to hear from borrowers on how the freeze has impacted them.

