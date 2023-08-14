'Brain desirable,' Part 1
'Brain desirable,' Part 1

When Mary died in 1933, her brain was sent to Ales Hrdlicka, the Smithsonian’s ‘bone doctor.’ We couldn’t find any records that Mary or her family consented to this. So what happened to Mary’s brain? And what is the extent of the Smithsonian’s “racial brain collection”?

Monday, August 14, 2023
'Brain desirable,' Part 1
Loading...
'Brain desirable,' Part 1Documents collected by Ales Hrdlicka, an anthropologist who collected tens of thousands of human remains for the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, are photographed at the Smithsonian Museum Support Center in Silver Hill, Md. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The brain of a Sami woman who died at a Seattle sanitarium in 1933. The cerebellum of an indigenous Filipino who died at the 1904 World’s Fair. These are just two of the brains collected, seemingly without consent, by the Smithsonian’s first curator of the physical anthropology division, Ales Hrdlicka. They were part of the museum’s “racial brain collection.” 


Now, a hundred years after this brain collection began, The Washington Post has pieced together the most extensive look at this work to date. And over the next two days on Post Reports, we’re bringing you the details of this reporting and of Ales Hrdlicka’s troubling legacy. In this first episode, we find out the extent of the collection, and we begin the search for the descendants of Mary, the Sami woman whose brain was taken in 1933.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

'Brain desirable,' Part 1
'Brain desirable,' Part 1

When Mary died in 1933, her brain was sent to Ales Hrdlicka, the Smithsonian’s ‘bone doctor.’ We couldn’t find any records that Mary or her family consented to this. So what happened to Mary’s brain? And what is the extent of the Smithsonian’s “racial brain collection”?

Monday, August 14, 2023
'Brain desirable,' Part 1
Loading...
'Brain desirable,' Part 1Documents collected by Ales Hrdlicka, an anthropologist who collected tens of thousands of human remains for the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, are photographed at the Smithsonian Museum Support Center in Silver Hill, Md. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The brain of a Sami woman who died at a Seattle sanitarium in 1933. The cerebellum of an indigenous Filipino who died at the 1904 World’s Fair. These are just two of the brains collected, seemingly without consent, by the Smithsonian’s first curator of the physical anthropology division, Ales Hrdlicka. They were part of the museum’s “racial brain collection.” 


Now, a hundred years after this brain collection began, The Washington Post has pieced together the most extensive look at this work to date. And over the next two days on Post Reports, we’re bringing you the details of this reporting and of Ales Hrdlicka’s troubling legacy. In this first episode, we find out the extent of the collection, and we begin the search for the descendants of Mary, the Sami woman whose brain was taken in 1933.

Previous Episode
It was all a dream: Hip-hop turns 50

Two turntables and a microphone. That was all DJ Kool Herc had 50 years ago when he planted the seeds of what would become hip-hop. Today, we’ll hear directly from some of the genre’s biggest stars about how hip-hop took over the U.S.

Friday, August 11, 2023
It was all a dream: Hip-hop turns 50
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel