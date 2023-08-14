'Brain desirable,' Part 1

Documents collected by Ales Hrdlicka, an anthropologist who collected tens of thousands of human remains for the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, are photographed at the Smithsonian Museum Support Center in Silver Hill, Md. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The brain of a Sami woman who died at a Seattle sanitarium in 1933. The cerebellum of an indigenous Filipino who died at the 1904 World’s Fair. These are just two of the brains collected, seemingly without consent, by the Smithsonian’s first curator of the physical anthropology division, Ales Hrdlicka. They were part of the museum’s “racial brain collection.”





Now, a hundred years after this brain collection began, The Washington Post has pieced together the most extensive look at this work to date. And over the next two days on Post Reports, we’re bringing you the details of this reporting and of Ales Hrdlicka’s troubling legacy. In this first episode, we find out the extent of the collection, and we begin the search for the descendants of Mary, the Sami woman whose brain was taken in 1933.