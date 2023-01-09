Brazil’s insurrection

Supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro clash with police outside the Planalto Palace building in Brasília, Brazil, on Jan. 8. (Eraldo Peres/AP)

On Sunday, thousands of rioters destroyed key government buildings in Brasília, Brazil’s capital, to protest the election of the country’s new leftist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Most were supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who lost to Lula in a contentious, closely watched presidential race last year. Correspondent Anthony Faiola explains Brazil’s fraught relationship with democracy that led to this moment and how this event compares to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in the United States.





