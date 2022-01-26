Facebook
Breyer will retire — just in time for Biden
Breyer will retire — just in time for Biden

Justice Stephen G. Breyer will retire at the end of the current Supreme Court term. This clears the way for President Biden to make good on his campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to serve on the court.

Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Breyer will retire — just in time for Biden
Breyer will retire — just in time for BidenA portrait of Justice Stephen G. Breyer at the Supreme Court.(Nancy Andrews/The Washington Post)

Justice Breyer will retire from the Supreme Court, according to a person familiar with his plans. This clears the way for President Biden to reinforce the court’s liberal minority and make good on a campaign promise: to nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court. 


Our Supreme Court reporter Robert Barnes says Breyer will be remembered for his willingness to compromise with his conservative colleagues — and his long-winded questions.

