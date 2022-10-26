British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his first Prime Minister's Questions session in London on Wednesday. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

On Tuesday, Rishi Sunak officially became the United Kingdom’s new prime minister following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss.





Sunak, who is of Indian descent, is the first prime minister of color, and his ascent was applauded by many world leaders as a sign of progress for South Asians in the West. But Sunak’s support for Brexit and his position as the leader of the Conservative Party have led some to question whether he will be a transformational leader.





Foreign affairs columnist Ishaan Tharoor joins us to share his thoughts on Sunak’s rise and the significance of Britain having its first prime minister of South Asian descent.



