“Broken Doors,” Episode 2
“Broken Doors,” Episode 2

A family confronts a sheriff after a deadly no-knock raid.

Friday, April 15, 2022
“Broken Doors,” Episode 2
“Broken Doors,” Episode 2Katty Huertas/The Washington Post

“Broken Doors” is a new investigative podcast series about how no-knock warrants are deployed in the U.S. justice system — and the consequences for communities when accountability is flawed at every level. Hosted by Jenn Abelson and Nicole Dungca.


In the second episode of this series, we return to a rural county in Mississippi.


Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2015, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office hurled a battering ram into the home of Ricky Keeton to carry out a no-knock search warrant. After the raid turned deadly, Ricky’s family confronted the sheriff — and began secretly recording. 


The next episode is out now wherever you get your podcasts. You can email the “Broken Doors” team with any tips or feedback at BrokenDoors@washpost.com

