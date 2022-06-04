Facebook
"Broken Doors," Episode 5
"Broken Doors," Episode 5

Today on “Post Reports,” the fifth episode of “Broken Doors,” about a multi-house no-knock raid,and the drugs police say they seized.

Saturday, June 4, 2022
"Broken Doors," Episode 5
"Broken Doors," Episode 5(Katty Huertas/The Washington Post)

“Broken Doors” is an investigative podcast series hosted by Jenn Abelson and Nicole Dungca about how no-knock warrants are deployed in the U.S. justice system — and the consequences for communities when accountability is flawed at every level. 


In the fifth episode of this series, we head to Missouri.


Police upended the lives of an entire block and killed a 63-year-old grandfather when they carried out a no-knock raid at multiple homes in St. Louis. But what did the police actually seize?


“Broken Doors” is an investigative podcast series hosted by Jenn Abelson and Nicole Dungca about how no-knock warrants are deployed in the U.S. justice system — and the consequences for communities when accountability is flawed at every level. 


In the fifth episode of this series, we head to Missouri.


Police upended the lives of an entire block and killed a 63-year-old grandfather when they carried out a no-knock raid at multiple homes in St. Louis. But what did the police actually seize?


