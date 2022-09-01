Broken Doors, Episode 3

All this week on “Post Reports,” we’re airing episodes of the “Broken Doors” podcast, a six part investigative series about how no-knock warrants are deployed in the American justice system — and the consequences for communities when accountability is flawed at every level. Hosted by Jenn Abelson and Nicole Dungca.





The third episode of this series is called “‘You’re interrogating me.’” In this episode, we continue our investigation in a rural county in Mississippi.





After hearing from survivors of no-knock raids and learning about the deadly consequences, we put our questions directly to the sheriff and the judge who had allowed these raids in Monroe County, Miss.. People in the community still live in fear as Ricky Keeton’s family continues their battle for justice.





For any updates to the series since the podcast aired earlier this year, check out Monday’s Post Reports episode, “No-knock warrants, revisited.”