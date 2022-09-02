Facebook
Broken Doors, Episode 4
Broken Doors, Episode 4

In the fourth episode of the “Broken Doors” podcast, we explore the minutes between approval for a no-knock warrant — and a deadly raid.

Friday, September 2, 2022
Broken Doors, Episode 4
Katty Huertas/The Washington Post

All this week on “Post Reports,” we’re airing episodes of the “Broken Doors” podcast, a six-part investigative series about how no-knock warrants are deployed in the American justice system — and the consequences for communities when accountability is flawed at every level. Hosted by Jenn Abelson and Nicole Dungca.


The fourth episode of this series is called “‘The blink of an eye.’” In this episode, we head to Port Allen, La.


On July 25, 2019, a Black man was killed during a no-knock raid in a motel room in Louisiana. His fiancee was also inside. An investigation into what led up to the fatal shooting reveals the speed with which the raid happened — and raises questions about electronic warrants, a relatively new technology being adopted by law enforcement agencies across the country.


For any updates to the series since the podcast aired earlier this year, check out Monday’s Post Reports episode, “No-knock warrants, revisited.”

