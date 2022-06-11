Facebook
'Broken Doors,' Episode 6
'Broken Doors,' Episode 6

Today on “Post Reports,” the sixth and final episode of “Broken Doors,” about the risks of no-knock raids for people on both sides of the door. How did we get here – and what does the future look like?

Saturday, June 11, 2022
'Broken Doors,' Episode 6
'Broken Doors,' Episode 6(Katty Huertas/The Washington Post)

“Broken Doors” is an investigative podcast series hosted by Jenn Abelson and Nicole Dungca about how no-knock warrants are deployed in the U.S. justice system — and the consequences for communities when accountability is flawed at every level. 


In the sixth and final episode of this series, a man accused of killing an officer during a no-knock raid speaks from jail about the risks to people on both sides of the door. As we investigate the history of these raids, we also hear from the mother of Breonna Taylor, who is pushing for an end to no-knocks. We’ll also hear from people who say this tactic is necessary. How did we get here – and what does the future look like?


The full series is out now wherever you get your podcasts. You can email the “Broken Doors” team with any tips or feedback at brokendoors@washpost.com

