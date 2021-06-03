Bye-bye, Bibi?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool/AP)
An unlikely alliance of opposition lawmakers announced on Wednesday that they had come to a power-sharing deal that would oust longtime Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Steve Hendrix reports on what this major political shift would mean for the future of the country.
Vaccine developers are beginning to test coronavirus vaccine booster shots. Science reporter Carolyn Johnson on why we'll probably need them.
Olivia Rodrigo’s new album “Sour” shot to the top of Billboard’s 200 albums chart. Pop culture reporter Sonia Rao digs into the singer’s cross-generation appeal.
Previous Episode
The fight over voting rights in the United States. How one historian is thinking about the George Floyd protests a year later. And, what the HIPAA federal privacy law says about vaccination records.
Wednesday, June 2, 2021