Bye-bye, Bibi?

What it’ll take to replace Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Why we’ll probably all need a coronavirus booster shot. And what makes Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” resonate across generations.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool/AP)
An unlikely alliance of opposition lawmakers announced on Wednesday that they had come to a power-sharing deal that would oust longtime Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Steve Hendrix reports on what this major political shift would mean for the future of the country.

Vaccine developers are beginning to test coronavirus vaccine booster shots. Science reporter Carolyn Johnson on why we'll probably need them.

Olivia Rodrigo’s new album “Sour” shot to the top of Billboard’s 200 albums chart. Pop culture reporter Sonia Rao digs into the singer’s cross-generation appeal.
An unlikely alliance of opposition lawmakers announced on Wednesday that they had come to a power-sharing deal that would oust longtime Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Steve Hendrix reports on what this major political shift would mean for the future of the country.

Vaccine developers are beginning to test coronavirus vaccine booster shots. Science reporter Carolyn Johnson on why we'll probably need them.

Olivia Rodrigo’s new album “Sour” shot to the top of Billboard’s 200 albums chart. Pop culture reporter Sonia Rao digs into the singer’s cross-generation appeal.
