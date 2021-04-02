Can a PSA end a pandemic?

Pollster Frank Luntz listens to a virtual focus group of voters for President Donald Trump express their concerns about coronavirus vaccines on March 13. (For The Washington Post)
“We want to be educated, not indoctrinated,” say Trump voters wary of coronavirus vaccines. Dan Diamond reports on the findings of a focus group he sat in on last month with vaccine-hesitant Trump voters.
“We can do this”: Biden unveils pro-vaccine TV ads and a network of grass-roots leaders to push vaccinations. The administration plans to spend more than $10 million on the ad campaign in April.
Thursday, April 1, 2021