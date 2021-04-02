Can a PSA end a pandemic?

As more vaccines become available in the U.S., the problem stops being supply and starts being how you get everyone to take one. Ariel Plotnick reports on the public health effort to bring the vaccine-hesitant around to getting a shot.
Can a PSA end a pandemic?
Pollster Frank Luntz listens to a virtual focus group of voters for President Donald Trump express their concerns about coronavirus vaccines on March 13. (For The Washington Post)
We want to be educated, not indoctrinated,” say Trump voters wary of coronavirus vaccines. Dan Diamond reports on the findings of a focus group he sat in on last month with vaccine-hesitant Trump voters.

We can do this”: Biden unveils pro-vaccine TV ads and a network of grass-roots leaders to push vaccinations. The administration plans to spend more than $10 million on the ad campaign in April.

If you value the journalism you hear in this podcast, please subscribe to The Washington Post. We have a deal for our listeners -- one year of unlimited access to everything The Post publishes for just $29. To sign up, go to postreports.com/offer.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Can a PSA end a pandemic?

As more vaccines become available in the U.S., the problem stops being supply and starts being how you get everyone to take one. Ariel Plotnick reports on the public health effort to bring the vaccine-hesitant around to getting a shot.
Can a PSA end a pandemic?
Pollster Frank Luntz listens to a virtual focus group of voters for President Donald Trump express their concerns about coronavirus vaccines on March 13. (For The Washington Post)
We want to be educated, not indoctrinated,” say Trump voters wary of coronavirus vaccines. Dan Diamond reports on the findings of a focus group he sat in on last month with vaccine-hesitant Trump voters.

We can do this”: Biden unveils pro-vaccine TV ads and a network of grass-roots leaders to push vaccinations. The administration plans to spend more than $10 million on the ad campaign in April.

If you value the journalism you hear in this podcast, please subscribe to The Washington Post. We have a deal for our listeners -- one year of unlimited access to everything The Post publishes for just $29. To sign up, go to postreports.com/offer.
Previous Episode
The witnesses to George Floyd's death
Emotional testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd. And, Biden’s massive infrastructure plan.
Thursday, April 1, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.