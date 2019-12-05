Can Boris Johnson keep his seat?

William Booth lays out the factors shaping Britain’s upcoming general election. Ovetta Wiggins on the legal and media battle that won five prison exonerees millions from Maryland. And the House will move forward with drafting articles of impeachment.

Britain prepares for a general election

Less than a week before a general election, the leaders of Britain’s Conservative and Labour Parties are scrambling to sway public opinion toward their positions on Brexit, the National Health Service and other major policy issues.





This will be Britain’s first election in December since 1923.





“Right now it’s pretty much looking like Boris Johnson’s race to lose,” London bureau chief William Booth says.





For five wrongly convicted men, years of effort yield millions in compensation

The prosecutor offered Clarence Shipley Jr. a lesser sentence if he agreed to plead guilty in the 1991 killing of Kevin Smith. When he refused, the judge sentenced him to decades in prison for a crime Shipley did not commit.





“It took years and years for it to be found out that he was innocent,” reporter Ovetta Wiggins says. “It only took two days for the jury to convict him.”





Now, one year after his release, Shipley will receive more than $2 million from the Maryland Board of Public Works – making him one of five wrongly convicted men to receive compensation from the state in its first settlement since 2004, and its largest settlement ever.





House will proceed with articles of impeachment against Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday asked committee chairs to proceed with articles of impeachment, stating in her address that President Trump’s wrongdoing strikes at the heart of the Constitution and that lawmakers have “no choice but to act.”





