Can diplomacy save Ukraine?

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine and NATO. (Sputnik/AFP)

Russia is close to completing preparations for what appears to be a large-scale invasion of Ukraine that could lead to 50,000 civilian casualties and a humanitarian crisis with millions of refugees fleeing the chaos, according to U.S. military and intelligence assessments.





Intelligence reporter Shane Harris breaks down how the diplomatic efforts to de-escalate on the border are going –– and where the skepticism of all sides in the conflict comes from.