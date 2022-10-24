Can Fetterman flip a Senate seat in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania's Lt. Gov. John Fetterman waves to supporters after speaking at Dickinson Square Park in Philadelphia on Oct. 23, 2022, as he campaigns for a U.S. Senate seat. (Photo by Kriston Jae Bethel/AFP/Getty Images)

On Nov. 8, Pennsylvanians will vote for their next senator – Republican Mehmet Oz, the TV personality, or Democrat John Fetterman, the state’s Lieutenant Governor.





Many believe that this seat is the best chance for Democrats to maintain a majority in the Senate. So what do we know about Senate hopeful John Fetterman? Who is the man behind the social media campaigns and the stroke survival story?