Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
Can Fetterman flip a Senate seat in Pennsylvania?
Can Fetterman flip a Senate seat in Pennsylvania?

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are in a tight Senate race in purple Pennsylvania. The stakes are high as the nation waits to see if Democrats can flip this seat.

Monday, October 24, 2022
Can Fetterman flip a Senate seat in Pennsylvania?
Loading...
Can Fetterman flip a Senate seat in Pennsylvania?Pennsylvania's Lt. Gov. John Fetterman waves to supporters after speaking at Dickinson Square Park in Philadelphia on Oct. 23, 2022, as he campaigns for a U.S. Senate seat. (Photo by Kriston Jae Bethel/AFP/Getty Images)

On Nov. 8, Pennsylvanians will vote for their next senator – Republican Mehmet Oz, the TV personality, or Democrat John Fetterman, the state’s Lieutenant Governor.


Many believe that this seat is the best chance for Democrats to maintain a majority in the Senate. So what do we know about Senate hopeful John Fetterman? Who is the man behind the social media campaigns and the stroke survival story?

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Can Fetterman flip a Senate seat in Pennsylvania?
Can Fetterman flip a Senate seat in Pennsylvania?

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are in a tight Senate race in purple Pennsylvania. The stakes are high as the nation waits to see if Democrats can flip this seat.

Monday, October 24, 2022
Can Fetterman flip a Senate seat in Pennsylvania?
Loading...
Can Fetterman flip a Senate seat in Pennsylvania?Pennsylvania's Lt. Gov. John Fetterman waves to supporters after speaking at Dickinson Square Park in Philadelphia on Oct. 23, 2022, as he campaigns for a U.S. Senate seat. (Photo by Kriston Jae Bethel/AFP/Getty Images)

On Nov. 8, Pennsylvanians will vote for their next senator – Republican Mehmet Oz, the TV personality, or Democrat John Fetterman, the state’s Lieutenant Governor.


Many believe that this seat is the best chance for Democrats to maintain a majority in the Senate. So what do we know about Senate hopeful John Fetterman? Who is the man behind the social media campaigns and the stroke survival story?

Previous Episode
America has a Black sperm donor shortage

Only 2 percent of sperm donors in the United States are Black. This, in turn, leaves many aspiring Black parents with an agonizing choice: choose a donor of another race or try to buy sperm from unregulated apps and online groups.

Friday, October 21, 2022
America has a Black sperm donor shortage
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel