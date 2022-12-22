Can nuclear fusion save the world?

This illustration, provided by the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, depicts a target pellet inside a hohlraum capsule, with laser beams entering through openings on either end. The beams compress and heat the target to the conditions necessary for nuclear fusion to occur. (Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory/AP)

Last week, the Energy Department announced that for the first time, scientists have been able to produce a fusion reaction that creates a net energy gain. This essentially means that in a lab-based setting, researchers were able to replicate the nuclear reaction by which energy is created within the sun. It’s a major milestone in a decades-long, multibillion-dollar quest to develop a technology that could provide unlimited cheap, clean power.





While nuclear fusion is still at least a decade – and maybe many decades – away from commercial use, officials from the scientific community and the government are looking at this moment as one of deep promise, in the hopes of developing carbon-free power. Innovation reporter Pranshu Verma unpacks how nuclear fusion works and what this could mean for the future of the planet.