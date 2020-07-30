Can police learn to de-escalate?

Police officers around the country are fielding an increasing number of mental-health calls. A look into how one department is training its officers to handle them. Plus, how gospel choirs are adapting to the pandemic’s socially distanced reality.
About Post Reports

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode

Converging in a tense section of Huntsville: A White police officer fresh from de-escalation training, a troubled Black woman with a gun, and a crowd with cellphones ready to record.

Her gospel choir brought her closer to God. Now she can only hum from home.

Can a president delay a U.S. election? The Washington Post’s ‘Can He Do That’ podcast unpacks the question.

