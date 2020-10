Can Senate Republicans survive Trump?

The Senate seats in danger of flipping parties this election. Facebook and Twitter struggle to tackle disinformation ahead of the election. And a Black man speaks out after his image was used for fake pro-Trump Twitter accounts.

The Senate seats in danger of flipping parties this election. Facebook and Twitter struggle to tackle disinformation ahead of the election. And a Black man speaks out after his image was used for fake pro-Trump Twitter accounts.

Will the Senate flip parties? Reporter Paul Kane explains the Republican seats to watch this election, and the tightrope that senators who are close to the president have to walk to stay in office.





Social media companies like Twitter and Facebook are struggling to keep up with the onslaught of disinformation on their sites. Silicon Valley correspondent Elizabeth Dwoskin reports on the latest policies intended to mitigate the spread of conspiracy theories and fake news ahead of the election.