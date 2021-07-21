Can the Olympics be covid-safe?

The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin Friday, after dozens of people in the Olympic bubble have tested positive for the coronavirus. How soaring rent prices are becoming the new norm across the U.S. And, Anthony Bourdain and the ethics of audio deepfakes.
Can the Olympics be covid-safe?
This picture shows spectators seats of the equestrian venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the equestrian Park in Tokyo on July 21, 2021. (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)
After a year’s delay, Tokyo 2020 will kick off this Friday despite concerns over the coronavirus: At least 67 people in the Olympic bubble have tested positive. Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports on the precautions that the International Olympic Committee is taking. 


Senior economics correspondent Heather Long says that bidding wars and spiking rental prices are becoming the new norm as the pandemic recedes in the United States.

A new documentary about Anthony Bourdain features a deepfake of the celebrity chef’s voice, evoking criticism. Timothy Bella reports
