Can the Olympics be covid-safe?

This picture shows spectators seats of the equestrian venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the equestrian Park in Tokyo on July 21, 2021. (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)
After a year’s delay, Tokyo 2020 will kick off this Friday despite concerns over the coronavirus: At least 67 people in the Olympic bubble have tested positive. Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports on the precautions that the International Olympic Committee is taking.
Senior economics correspondent Heather Long says that bidding wars and spiking rental prices are becoming the new norm as the pandemic recedes in the United States.
A new documentary about Anthony Bourdain features a deepfake of the celebrity chef’s voice, evoking criticism. Timothy Bella reports.
The Biden administration has resumed repatriation of Guantánamo Bay detainees — a practice largely halted under former president Donald Trump. Plus, why some states are considering reinstating mask mandates.
Tuesday, July 20, 2021