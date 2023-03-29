Can the pitch clock save baseball?

Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray (40) delivers during spring training action against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium on March 21. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

This season, baseball is trying something new to speed up the game: a pitch clock. The goal is to make baseball more exciting by requiring pitchers and batters to move more quickly (but will it actually bring in new fans?).





Reporter Chelsea Janes joins Post Reports just ahead of Opening Day to explain what the pitch clock is and how it will impact the game.