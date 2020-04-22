Can we all be better Earthlings?

On Earth Day, Sarah Kaplan asks how we can be better Earthlings. Seung Min Kim analyzes the new coronavirus response bill working its way through Congress. And Monica Hesse explains why we’re all having extra-weird dreams.

The Senate has passed a $484 billion bill that would expand small-business aid and boost money for hospitals and testing. Will it be enough?

You’re not the only one having weird dreams. Being trapped in our homes has made our subconsciouses run wild.

Follow The Post’s live coronavirus coverage here.
Follow The Post’s live coronavirus coverage here.
What’s slowing down coronavirus testing
Juliet Eilperin explains the delays in widespread testing. Young people aren’t as vulnerable to the coronavirus, but the crisis is affirming their political beliefs, Hannah Knowles reports. And Michelle Lee on campaign fundraising in a pandemic.
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Why reopening states is a ‘deadly mistake’
Georgia will begin reopening businesses Friday, against the advice of experts and the White House. William Wan reports on what will likely happen next. For survivors of AIDS, an eerie deja vu. And, what Trump’s new immigration policy actually means.
Thursday, April 23, 2020
