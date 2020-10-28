Can we trust polling in battleground states?

Reporters Jenna Johnson and Amy Gardner have been closely watching the presidential race play out in key states. In some of these states, such as Georgia and Texas, the polls are much closer than expected.
The Post’s polling director, Scott Clement, talks about Biden's narrow lead in Michigan, and what we can and can't learn from polling.
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series for the first time in more than three decades — but there was a dark cloud over celebrations after a player tested positive for the novel coronavirus but joined his teammates anyway.
What we can learn from a Supreme Court decision on mail-in ballots in Wisconsin. The states where most voters still can’t vote by mail. And why it’s easier to vote from space than from your own home.
