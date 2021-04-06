Could the economy get … too good?

Why some prominent economists and Republican lawmakers are worried the economy might recover too quickly. And, what it’s like to be a teenager while lawmakers debate your right to exist.
Could the economy get … too good?
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell testifying before the Senate Banking Committee last year. (Susan Walsh/Pool/AP)
The Federal Reserve has emerged as a White House ally in rejecting concerns about overdoing the stimulus. But Rachel Siegel reports that some economists and market analysts are raising alarm bells about the risks of overstimulating the economy and triggering inflation. In other words could we be recovering too quickly?

What used cars tell us about the risk of too much inflation hitting the economy.

On Tuesday, the nation's first ban on medical treatments for transgender youths passed in Arkansas. Similar bills are being considered in at least 17 other states. Samantha Schmidt reports from one of those states, Missouri, where a transgender girl is struggling to find her voice as legislators attack her right to exist
