As Britain prepares for the coronation of its new king, there’s a big question looming: How rich are the royals really? Officially, it’s unknown how rich King Charles III is. And what we do know about his lucrative business empire is complicated.

Friday, May 5, 2023
Crazy rich royals King Charles III departs from Westminster Abbey on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (James Forde for The Washington Post)

How rich is the King of the United Kingdom? It’s a question that has been on the minds of some U.K. residents as the nation gets ready to foot the bill for King Charles III's massive coronation on Saturday. 


Despite there being no official number of the king’s net worth, it is known that in addition to receiving a stipend from the U.K. taxpayers, the royal family owns major real estate portfolios that have generated a generous profit for Charles and his heirs


As the U.K. struggles to combat inflation and economic inequality, however, the coronation of King Charles III has renewed public angst toward the royal family and its wealth. 


“I think the royals have to walk a very fine line here, especially in the current environment where there is a cost of living crisis and the coronation is going to cost tens of millions of dollars,” Washington Post London correspondent Karla Adam said.  “They are aware of those optics. And to be fair, they keep trying to project that this is a slimmed-down coronation.”


Karla Adam joins “Post Reports” today to help unpack just how wealthy the royal family is. 



