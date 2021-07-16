Crying in H Mart with Michelle Zauner

Michelle Zauner, author of “Crying in H Mart,” on grief, food and embracing her Korean heritage. Plus, what happens when a head of state gets a really bad case of the hiccups.
Crying in H Mart with Michelle Zauner
Michelle Zauner with her mother. (Courtesy of Michelle Zauner)
Michelle Zauner is the lead singer of the band Japanese Breakfast and also the author of the best-selling memoir “Crying in H Mart.” The book chronicles Zauner’s journey through grief when her mother is diagnosed with cancer. Food and trips to the Asian grocery store H Mart become a central vehicle for exploring her connection with her mother and her Korean heritage. In this episode, Zauner speaks about the process of writing her memoir and what it means to be an Asian American musician and author today. 

Plus, Sammy Westfall reports on an unusual case of the hiccups that has become international news.
