Crying in H Mart with Michelle Zauner

Michelle Zauner with her mother. (Courtesy of Michelle Zauner)
Michelle Zauner is the lead singer of the band Japanese Breakfast and also the author of the best-selling memoir “Crying in H Mart.” The book chronicles Zauner’s journey through grief when her mother is diagnosed with cancer. Food and trips to the Asian grocery store H Mart become a central vehicle for exploring her connection with her mother and her Korean heritage. In this episode, Zauner speaks about the process of writing her memoir and what it means to be an Asian American musician and author today.
Plus, Sammy Westfall reports on an unusual case of the hiccups that has become international news.
Previous Episode
How the killing of Haiti’s former president has sparked a constitutional crisis — and how years of U.S. intervention in the Carribean country contributed to the chaos we’re seeing now.
Thursday, July 15, 2021