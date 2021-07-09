Curating Black history

Kevin Young, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)
Archivist and poet Kevin Young became the director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in D.C. this year. As museums open back up, he’s reflecting on the role he and the museum play in reassessing our national history and preserving Black culture.
With more people traveling again, many flights are being delayed or canceled. Natalie Compton reports on why these disruptions are happening and what you can do to avoid them.
Previous Episode
The future of Afghanistan as U.S. troops withdraw after a 20-year war. Plus, the future of autonomous weapons.
Thursday, July 8, 2021