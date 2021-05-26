Decisions, decisions

What it’s like to cover the Supreme Court, year after year. And, the not-so-secret life of audio producers.
Decisions, decisions
The Supreme Court building, a classical Corinthian architectural style, was completed in 1935 with marble mined from Vermont used on the exterior. The four inner courtyards are white Georgia marble. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)
Longtime Supreme Court reporter Robert Barnes on how he prepares for the decision season each year, and what he’ll be watching out for this month

What exactly does it mean to “produce” a podcast? After a listener asked the question, the Post Reports team started thinking: What if we pulled back the curtain on our process? Producer Bishop Sand and editor Alexis Diao give a behind-the-scenes look at what it means to be a producer on the show.
