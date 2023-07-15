Deep Reads: A gay couple ran a restaurant in peace. Then new neighbors arrived.

This is the second bonus installment of "Deep Reads," the best of The Post's narrative journalism. It's a story about ideological differences, accusations of harassment and the monopolizing of town resources.
In the tiny town of Plains, Va., the conservative Christian neighbors of the gay-owned Front Porch Market and Grill have been working to shut down the restaurant. It's a story of ideological differences, accusations of harassment and the monopolizing of town resources.
This story is the second in a collection of occasional weekend bonus episodes you’ll be hearing from “Post Reports.” We’re calling these stories “Deep Reads” and they’re part of The Post’s commitment to immersive and narrative journalism.
Today’s story was written by Tim Carman of The Washington Post and read by Michael Satow for Noa: News Over Audio, an app offering curated audio articles.
