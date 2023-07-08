Deep Reads: Bitter rivals. Beloved friends. Survivors.

Tennis icons Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova met as teenagers, forged one of the greatest rivalries in sports and then became close friends. But nothing compared to fighting cancer together. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Tennis legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova became friends as teenagers but then split apart as each rose to No. 1 in the world. But they grew back together as they forged one of the greatest rivalries in sports and embarked on ambitious lives in retirement. After 50 years, they understood each other like no one else could. So when cancer came, they turned to each other.





Today’s story was written by Sally Jenkins of The Washington Post and read by Adrienne Walker for Noa: News Over Audio, an app offering curated audio articles.