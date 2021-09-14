Delta’s stress test on schools

A sign greets students at a Brooklyn school on Sept. 13, the first day of classes in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
By now almost all students are back to learning in person. But what some school districts are calling vague guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has led to widely varying coronavirus protocols — only some districts are requiring masks, while others may not be properly notifying parents of positive cases at their kids' schools. With the delta variant surging, many parents, teachers and experts are frustrated with this patchwork response. Health and policy reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb shares how schools have fared in the first weeks of classes, and why the guidance from the White House isn’t more prescriptive.
