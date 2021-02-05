Democrats prepare to go it alone on covid relief

The U.S. Capitol at sunrise. The Senate passed a budget resolution early Friday that will allow Democrats to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package without Republican support. (Alex Edelman/AFP)
In an early morning vote Friday, the Senate passed a budget bill that paves the way for President Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic relief plan. Reporter Jeff Stein reports on why Democrats soured on bipartisan efforts and ultimately decided to move forward without GOP support.
Meanwhile, America is facing another deficit: chicken wings. “The pandemic has caused us to eat so much chicken,” explains business reporter Jacob Bogage. “Now that it's time for the Super Bowl, we no longer have enough chicken wings.”
