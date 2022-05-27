Facebook
Depp v. Heard
Depp v. Heard

After six weeks, the contentious defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is set to wrap up Friday. Today on “Post Reports,” what happened in the courtroom and online, and why it matters.

Friday, May 27, 2022
Depp v. Heard
Actor Amber Heard and her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, attend the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, at Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia on May 5. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/Reuters)

After six weeks of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial, the jury is hearing closing arguments Friday.


Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse (Depp has denied all allegations of abuse). Heard countersued Depp for $100 million after his lawyer Adam Waldman called her accusations a hoax.


Despite the gravity of the allegations, the trial has garnered attention from all corners of the Internet — millions have tuned in to the live-streamed trial every day, analyzing and memeing every aspect of the trial. Entertainment reporter Emily Yahr has been covering the contentious trial in person and online, and discusses why so many people are obsessed with it and what that implies. 

