Derek Chauvin, convicted murderer

Derek Chauvin is convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd. And the promise to defund the police in Minneapolis, and what happened instead.
Derek Chauvin, convicted murderer
People react to the guilty verdict of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. Mark Berman reports. 

What do communities do when police retreat? Reporter Robert Klemko explains how a Native American neighborhood in Minneapolis found itself without a police force, and what the new model of public safety that took the force’s place looks like. 

From the archives: We all know about the death of George Floyd. But what about his life? In “The Life of George Floyd,” we tell the story of Floyd’s family, his upbringing and how racism hobbled his ambition — a story reflecting the lives of so many Americans.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Derek Chauvin, convicted murderer

Derek Chauvin is convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd. And the promise to defund the police in Minneapolis, and what happened instead.
Derek Chauvin, convicted murderer
People react to the guilty verdict of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. Mark Berman reports. 

What do communities do when police retreat? Reporter Robert Klemko explains how a Native American neighborhood in Minneapolis found itself without a police force, and what the new model of public safety that took the force’s place looks like. 

From the archives: We all know about the death of George Floyd. But what about his life? In “The Life of George Floyd,” we tell the story of Floyd’s family, his upbringing and how racism hobbled his ambition — a story reflecting the lives of so many Americans.
Previous Episode
When gun laws fail to stop a mass shooting
How Indiana gun laws failed to prevent a mass shooting last week. And conflicting views on Brexit spur violence in Northern Ireland.
Monday, April 19, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.