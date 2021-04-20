Derek Chauvin, convicted murderer

People react to the guilty verdict of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. Mark Berman reports.
What do communities do when police retreat? Reporter Robert Klemko explains how a Native American neighborhood in Minneapolis found itself without a police force, and what the new model of public safety that took the force’s place looks like.
From the archives: We all know about the death of George Floyd. But what about his life? In “The Life of George Floyd,” we tell the story of Floyd’s family, his upbringing and how racism hobbled his ambition — a story reflecting the lives of so many Americans.
Monday, April 19, 2021